First Look at Potential Yankees Lineup After Acquiring Cody Bellinger From Cubs
The New York Yankees landed Cody Bellinger in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, and now we've got an idea what their lineup could look like in 2025.
Juan Soto is gone and Bellinger will fit into the open outfield spot he vacated. But the former National League MVP is likely taking over in center field, which will allow the Yankees to move American League MVP Aaron Judge to right field and take some of the day-to-day stress of a premium position off his shoulders. Jasson Dominguez is also almost certain to take over in left field during the 2025 campaign after he returns from injury.
Here's a look at the team's potential Opening Day lineup, courtesy of Fangraphs:
PLAYER
POSITION
1. Anthony Volpe
SS
2. Jazz Chisholm Jr.
2B
3. Aaron Judge
RF
4. Cody Bellinger
CF
5. Giancarlo Stanton
DH
6. Austin Wells
C
7. Jasson Dominguez
LF
8. Oswaldo Cabrera
3B
9. Ben Rice
1B
Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed by Judge is almost certain to be the team's top three. Slotting Bellinger in at the four spot in bold given his down year in 2024. Giancarlo Stanton is almost certainly a lock for the fifth spot, while Austin Wells and Dominguez fit in the sixth and seventh spots. Oswaldo Cabrera is manning third base and hitting eighth here, while Ben Rice is taking over for Anthony Rizzo at first base and hitting ninth.
It's worth noting, the Yankees almost certainly aren't done yet. With Bellinger moving to center, there is a decent chance they will chase a first baseman on the open market. Christian Walker and Carlos Santana are still out there, as are Pete Alonso and Paul Goldschmidt.
The current lineup is a downgrade from 2024 but that was bound to happen when Soto bolted to join the New York Mets. Bellinger isn't a replacement for Soto, but he should provide some help.