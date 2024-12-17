Yankees Eyeing Four First Basemen With Cody Bellinger Trade Talks Stalled
As trade talks with the Chicago Cubs for two-time All-Star Cody Bellinger have arrived at a stalemate, the New York Yankees are shifting their focus to the free agent market as they look to bring in a new starting first baseman.
The Yankees are reportedly in contract talks with top free agent first baseman Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, Carlos Santana and Paul Goldschmidt, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
The Yankees, who were linked to Bellinger at the 2023 trade deadline and again that ensuing offseason, have been engaged in trade talks with the Cubs for the slugger, who represents a fit on New York's roster at either first base or in the outfield. The lefty-swinging Bellinger, whose father won two World Series in the 1990s with New York, would also seem to be a perfect fit for the short right-field porch at Yankee Stadium.
But the trade talks have hit a snag, as the two sides reportedly have been unable to reach an agreement on how much money the other portion will take on of the $52.5 million Bellinger is owed over the next couple of seasons.
As such, New York is eyeing four-time All-Star and the Scott Boras-represented Alonso, who will undoubtedly be courted by the Mets, with whom he has spent the first six years of his career. New York also reportedly initiated contract talks with Walker, a three-time Gold Glover who has belted 95 home runs since 2022, shortly after losing out on Juan Soto.
Those would be the highest-upside first base options for the Yankees, with Alonso representing a hefty offensive upgrade, and Walker more of a solid, two-way presence. On the cheaper end, the 38-year-old Santana and his career .354 OBP would bring a patient presence to the New York lineup, while the veteran Goldschmidt, the 2022 National League MVP and a four-time Gold Glover, boasts a track record of proven production, albeit in a declining profile.
It's not clear exactly how New York plans to address first base, but what's clear is that the position must be upgraded. The combination of Anthony Rizzo, Ben Rice, DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera combined to post the second-worst WAR (Wins Above Replacement) in all of MLB in 2024.
Thus far, since losing out on Soto to the Mets, the Yankees have signed two-time All Star Max Fried, one of the top free agent starting pitchers available, and dealt for two-time Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year Devin Williams.