Former MLB Pitcher Jonathan Papelbon Had Funny Reaction to Nationals' Dugout Scuffle
None other than former MLB closer and ex-Washington Nationals relief pitcher Jonathan Papelbon decided to join the conversation about the recent dugout scuffle involving current Nationals pitcher MacKenzie Gore and third baseman Nick Senzel during Friday's 8–1 win over the Miami Marlins.
Papelbon, if you remember, infamously got into a heated dugout dispute with former Nationals slugger Bryce Harper, during which he and Harper had to be separated by teammates back in September 2015.
Well, Papelbon would seem to have some experience on the subject, and so, the 2007 World Series champion took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his thoughts on the scuffle between Gore and Senzel.
"Boys it's a lot better if you take the fight to the tunnel," Papelbon wrote. "Trust me I have already learned this lesson!!"
It's not clear what prompted the exchange, but Gore, who struck out 10 in seven innings to earn the win, approached Senzel in the dugout after a top of the second inning that saw the Nationals infielder deliver a late throw on a ground ball to third.
The two Nationals players had to be separated by teammates, then, much like Papelbon and Harper did nine years ago, said all the right things in the postgame press conference.
“We’ve handled it in here,” said Gore. “I think the biggest [thing] is that that was something that I can’t do. But I’m going to leave it at that. That’s on me.”
Senzel also took accountability for his actions, explaining that he could have thrown the ball to first quicker.
“I’ve probably got to do a better job of getting rid of it with a better throw,” said Senzel. “Maybe a little lackadaisical so that one’s on me.”
Hopefully, Gore and Senzel can learn from this experience, just as Papelbon once had to do.