Four Houston Astros Hilariously Converge on Baseball as Run Scores
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astros 5-0 on Tuesday night. The Phillies jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third and added an insurance run in the seventh in the most amusing way possible.
There were two outs and runners on the corners when Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm came to the plate. After getting ahead 2-0, Bohm swung away and hit a towering fly ball into shallow centerfield. That's where second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Jeremy Pena and centerfielder Jake Meyers converged on the ball as it fell safely to the ground.
The ball appeared to hit both Pena and Meyers in the feet as they went down. As Altuve tried to avoid falling, left fielder Mauricio Dubon ran in to actually pick the ball up.
When it was all said and done Bohm was credited with a double and the Astros escaped without an error, despite the comedy of them on the play. What is it with the weird doubles in Astros games this season?