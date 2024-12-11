Four Teams Reported to be in Pursuit of Alex Bregman in Free Agency
Alex Bregman, who's spent his entire MLB career to this point with the Houston Astros, is one of the top free agents this offseason. There are four teams who have appeared to be the most interested in the third baseman, MLB's Mark Feinsand reported on Tuesday.
The teams include the incumbent Astros, along with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers.
It was reported last week that the Astros offered Bregman a six-year, $156 million deal, but Bregman is reportedly looking for a deal worth closer to $200 million. Bregman's teammates, like Jose Altuve, really hoped he would return to Houston in 2025, so the team made moves. We'll see what ends up happening.
If the Red Sox decide to sign Bregman, he would likely move to second base as Rafael Devers plays third base for Boston.
The interest for the Yankees to sign Bregman increased after Juan Soto signed with the New York Mets on Friday, MLB's Bryan Hoch reported.
The Tigers are interested in signing Bregman, but New York Post's Jon Heyman noted that the third baseman would be pricey for Detroit.
Feinsand reported that a Bregman deal is expected to come soon.
Bregman had an impressive 2024 season, which ended with him earning his first Gold Glove. He averaged .260 with a .768 OPS, 26 home runs, and 75 RBIs.