Francisco Lindor Immediately Asked Teammates to Celebrate As He Hit Walk-Off Homer
As soon as the ball hit the bat, Francisco Lindor knew he called game. He hit a towering, 401-foot home run to give the New York Mets a 5-4 walk-off win Friday night over the St. Louis Cardinals.
The solo shot was a no-doubter that landed in the upper deck at Citi Field, leading to an epic bat drop and reaction from Lindor. If there was any doubt that the ball would leave the park, he put his Mets teammates at rest, signaling that they should run out of the dugout to celebrate as he started his trot around the bases.
After waving the rest of the Mets our to meet him at home plate, Lindor was swarmed in an awesome celebration to cap the win. Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan homered in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game. Lindor was the first up to bat in the bottom of the ninth, though, and ended the game quickly.
The blast was Lindor's first walk-off homer as a Met—and the 250th home run of his 11-year career. Lindor now has two home runs early in his 2025 campaign. And this one lifted the Mets to 13-7 on the season and continued their hot stretch at home, winning seven of their eight games at Citi Field so far this year.