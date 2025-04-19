SI

Francisco Lindor Immediately Asked Teammates to Celebrate As He Hit Walk-Off Homer

Lindor smashed a solo shot to give the Mets a 5-4 win over the Cardinals.

Blake Silverman

Lindor hits a walk-off home run for the New York Mets
Lindor hits a walk-off home run for the New York Mets / Screengrab via @MLB on X/Twitter and SNY TV
In this story:

As soon as the ball hit the bat, Francisco Lindor knew he called game. He hit a towering, 401-foot home run to give the New York Mets a 5-4 walk-off win Friday night over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The solo shot was a no-doubter that landed in the upper deck at Citi Field, leading to an epic bat drop and reaction from Lindor. If there was any doubt that the ball would leave the park, he put his Mets teammates at rest, signaling that they should run out of the dugout to celebrate as he started his trot around the bases.

After waving the rest of the Mets our to meet him at home plate, Lindor was swarmed in an awesome celebration to cap the win. Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan homered in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game. Lindor was the first up to bat in the bottom of the ninth, though, and ended the game quickly.

The blast was Lindor's first walk-off homer as a Met—and the 250th home run of his 11-year career. Lindor now has two home runs early in his 2025 campaign. And this one lifted the Mets to 13-7 on the season and continued their hot stretch at home, winning seven of their eight games at Citi Field so far this year.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/MLB