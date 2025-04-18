Mets' Francisco Lindor Outsmarts Cardinals on Crafty Play to Bring Home Extra Run
New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor can add third base coach to his résumé later Thursday night.
With two on and two outs in the second inning of the Mets' series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field, Lindor rapped a single to right field. Brett Baty easily scored from second base, but to get Tyrone Taylor across home plate from first, Lindor had to get a bit creative.
Lindor bolted for second base once right fielder Jordan Walker fired the ball home. When the throw was cut off by first baseman Willson Contreras, Lindor found himself in a rundown.
Caught in the middle of the baseline, Lindor stopped in his tracks to force Contreras to run at him. He then signaled across the diamond to Taylor, who was near third base, to head home.
Disaster struck for St. Louis. Contreras had his back to home plate as he chased down Lindor, and by the time he threw the baseball to shortstop Brendan Donovan, Taylor was sliding into home plate. Lindor was tagged out for the final out—but after Taylor crossed home, so both runs counted.
Now that's a heads-up play.
Lindor and the Mets entered Thursday's game with an 11-7 record, good for first place in the NL East.