Francisco Lindor's Walk-Off Homer in Mets' Win Was the Coldest Moment of 2025 Season
Francisco Lindor is a bad, bad man.
The New York Mets star shortstop walked it off Friday night at Citi Field, mashing a towering 401-foot solo shot in the bottom of the ninth inning to secure a dramatic 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. It's still early in the 2025 season, but everything about this walk-off homer will make it one of the coolest plays of the year.
First off, look at Lindor's reaction to the homer. He didn't even watch the ball fly into the bleachers. Instead, he casually dropped the bat to the dirt and stared into his own dugout to encourage teammates to start celebrating before the ball even landed in the upper deck.
The view from the SNY production truck was pretty cool, too.
Add in the context that it marked Lindor's first career walk-off homer in a Mets uniform, and the fact that New York was rocking its classic black jerseys in front of a packed home crowd? Yeah, it doesn't get much better than this.
Lindor is hoping the homer propels him out out of a slower start to the 2025 campaign. Through 19 games, Lindor is batting .263/.322/.395 with two homers and two stolen bases.
The Mets enter Saturday afternoon's game against St. Louis with a 13-7 record—good for first place in the NL East.