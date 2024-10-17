Freddie Freeman Absent From Dodgers' Game 4 Lineup While Nursing Injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to take a 3–1 lead over the New York Mets in the NLCS, but they'll be without one of their key players for Thursday's game in Queens.
Star first baseman Freddie Freeman has battled through a sprained ankle in order to feature in each of the first three games of the season, but he won't be in the starting lineup for Game 4 on Thursday night.
Freeman had started at first base in each game thus far into the series, but with the ankle injury continuing to slow him down, he'll head to the bench while the rest of the infield shuffles. Amid Freeman's absence, Max Muncy will move over to first base, while Enrique Hernandez draws the start at third base.
Here's how the Dodgers plan to lineup with Freeman out of the starting mix.
Freeman has missed just one game during the postseason—Game 4 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. When active, he's often been replaced on the base paths late into games, with his ankle injury making running the bases more difficult. The idea of inserting him as the team's DH is out of the question too, as Shohei Ohtani will maintain that role.
When asked about Freeman's health after Game 3's 8–0 win, Roberts indicated the team is taking a day-by-day approach with the star first baseman.
"My message to him is let's just focus on today," Roberts said.
Through seven games this postseason, Freeman is slashing .259/.286/.259 with seven hits (all singles) and one RBI.