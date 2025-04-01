Freddie Freeman Explains How He Injured His Ankle in the Shower
Freddie Freeman was out of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup on Monday after suffering an ankle injury in what the team described as a shower "mishap."
After missing Monday's game, Freeman won't be in the lineup again on Tuesday, though he told reporters that he's hoping to be ready to play come Wednesday's series finale against the Atlanta Braves.
Freeman also offered an explanation as to how he managed to injure his ankle in the shower, informing reporters that because of a leak in the main shower at his home, he had to use the guest room's shower. When he tried stepping into the bathtub/shower setup, he slipped and fell, tweaking his ankle in the process, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.
Freeman had undergone offseason surgery on that same ankle following the team's World Series title, so it stands to reason that the Dodgers erred on the side of caution. X-rays on Freeman's ankle were negative, and Ardaya reports that the veteran first baseman received as much as three hours of treatment on Tuesday as he works to get back to action.
If Freeman is unable to play Wednesday, is next chance to take the field will be on Friday when the Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.