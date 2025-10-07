Freddie Freeman Saves Dodgers With Crucial Scoop on Final Out of Game 2 vs. Phillies
Freddie Freeman's defensive prowess at first base may have just saved the Dodgers.
Los Angeles narrowly escaped with a win in Game 2 of the National League Division Series, thanks to the steady hand of Freeman. With runners on the corners and two outs, Trea Turner launched a hard-hit ball to the middle of the infield, which was fielded cleanly by Tommy Edman. Edman misfired on his throw, however, sending it to Freeman on a rather awkward hop.
Fortunately, Freeman, a Gold Glove winner, was able to handle what could've been a devastating hop in order to secure the final out of the game and seal the victory.
Edman had plenty of time to make his throw, but he short-hopped it from second base, causing Freeman to sprawl to his right and make an awkward play on the ball. A less-experienced first baseman may have struggled with that, but the 36-year-old was cool and collected while making a game-saving play. Had that ball gotten through, Philadelphia would've evened up the score with runners in scoring position and their home crowd fully behind them. Freeman avoided any such instance with his heroic play at first.
Now, the Dodgers will be full of confidence as they return home for Game 3, at which point they could put an early end to the NLDS and clinch their spot in the NLCS for the second straight year.