3 Bold Predictions for Dodgers vs. Phillies in Heavyweight NLDS Showdown
The Dodgers, rather unsurprisingly, made quick work of the Reds in the National League wild card series, disposing of them in just two games. Now the team is set to take on the Phillies in what figures to be an enthralling NLDS matchup.
Two of the National League's best teams, and biggest payrolls, will meet in the five-game set beginning on Saturday, Oct. 4 from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. It'll mark the first time since the 2009 NLCS that the Phillies and Dodgers have met in the MLB postseason, and could very well be one of the most riveting series of the entire playoffs.
Of course, Los Angeles's gargantuan $350 million payroll is the highest in MLB, but the Phillies aren't too far behind with a $290 million payroll of their own. In short, there will be plenty of star power on the field for this NLDS showdown, and they'll largely be the focal point of the series.
We're going to make some bold predictions for the upcoming NLDS battle and make a guess as to what team will move on to the NLCS.
Shohei Ohtani Sets the Tone for Dodgers With Big Game 1
Shohei Ohtani was named the Game 1 starter for the NLDS, and will, of course, maintain his place atop the Dodgers' batting order. Even against a stalwart Phillies lineup, I'm expecting Ohtani to have a huge outing, both on the mound and at the plate.
Since being cleared to pitch just ahead of the All-Star break, Ohtani has made 14 appearances and pitched a total of 47 innings. He owns a 2.87 ERA with 62 strikeouts and only nine walks. Despite not pitching for two years, he was sharp in his return to the mound, and he'll no longer be under an innings limit as L.A. sets its sights on a World Series run.
In his career, Ohtani has only made one pitching appearance against the Phillies. That came just a couple of weeks ago on Sept. 16, and he was excellent. He pitched five hitless (and scoreless) innings while walking just one batter and recording five strikeouts. He also homered in that game, his 50th of the season. If he can repeat that outing with another big showing on Saturday, he could give the Dodgers the strong start they need to take care of business in the NLDS.
Walker Buehler Has Vintage Performance Against His Former Team
What role Walker Buehler will pitch in for the Phillies has not yet been revealed by manager Rob Thomson. Buehler was acquired after being designated for assignment by the Red Sox, and he's been incredibly effective since arriving in Philadelphia. He made three appearances, including two starts, over the final few weeks of the regular season and had a 0.66 ERA with eight strikeouts and six walks in 13 2/3 innings.
With Cristopher Sanchez set to take the ball for Game 1, and likely followed by Ranger Suarez and Jesus Luzardo, it's unclear if the Phillies intend to use Buehler as a long reliever or as a starter. Regardless of his role, however, Buehler will be looking to have a big game against his former team.
The 31-year-old played the first seven years of his career in L.A. before signing with Boston in the offseason. Injuries derailed his promising career, but he's been sharp of late for the Phillies and will look to carry that momentum into the postseason. Even if it's in relief, rather than as a starter, I'm anticipating Buehler, who has a career 3.04 ERA in the postseason, to pitch near flawlessly against his old comrades.
Kyle Schwarber Moves Up All-Time Postseason Home Run Leaderboard
Kyle Schwarber is one of the greatest postseason performers in MLB history. He currently ranks fourth all-time with 21 homers in the playoffs, trailing only Manny Ramirez (29), Jose Altuve (27) and Bernie Williams (22).
After launching a career-high 56 home runs in 2025, which led the National League, Schwarber will be looking to keep his production going into the postseason. He struggled in the '24 postseason, but in '22 and '23, he combined for 11 home runs and 16 RBIs across 30 total games.
Schwarber only had one homer in six games against L.A. this season, but as the lights get brighter, he tends to show out even more. I'm expecting him to be dialed in for the NLDS and come out swinging. Against a Dodger bullpen that's been heinous of late, he could do some serious damage late in games. I'm predicting Schwarber to hit at least two homers in the series against the Dodgers, moving himself past Williams on the all-time postseason home runs list.
Final Prediction: Dodgers advance to NLCS in a five-game series win over the Phillies.
These two teams match up well with one another, and it wouldn't be too difficult to imagine this one to go the distance. In the end, I'm expecting the Dodgers to pull off the series victory and cement their place in the NLCS.