Freddie Freeman Shared a Special Moment With His Dad After Walk-Off Grand Slam

Freeman dedicated the huge hit to his father.

Josh Wilson

Freeman has not allowed his injured ankle to limit him this postseason
Freeman has not allowed his injured ankle to limit him this postseason / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Off one massive swing of the bat, Freddie Freeman got the Los Angeles Dodgers a massive World Series victory over the New York Yankees to go up 1–0 in the Fall Classic. Freeman hit a grand slam in the bottom of the 10th, one of the biggest moments in recent World Series history, to give the Dodgers a 6–3 win.

Freeman, who has been nursing a hurt ankle all postseason, was the Yankees' preferred option to pitch to with two outs. New York intentionally walked Mookie Betts to get to Freeman instead. Potentially, the strategy was hoping he may have to run to beat out a ground ball. Instead, Freeman pushed out a no-doubter.

After the hit, Freeman was swept in a wave of celebratory chaos, but found his way to his dad.

"I [was] just screaming in his face," Freeman said to Ken Rosenthal during the postgame interview on FOX. "Sorry dad."

Freeman continued, saying, "He's been there since I was a little boy throwing batting practice to me every day. So this isn't my moment, that's my dad's moment."

For the Freeman family, it was an awesome moment coming in a year that has brought challenges. The first baseman has been candid with the public about a neurological disorder that hospitalized his son and kept Freeman away from the team for a short time.

Freeman and the Dodgers hope they can take three more games to hoist a World Series trophy.

