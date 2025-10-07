The Furthest the Mariners Have Gone in the MLB Playoffs
On Sunday, the Mariners won a home playoff game for the first time since 2001 by defeating the Tigers 3-2. Seattle won Game 2 of the American League Division Series, and plays Game 3 of the series in Detroit on Tuesday.
It was a special moment for a franchise that recently overcame a 21-year playoff drought in 2022 and is now looking to go on a run.
As the Mariners pursue a World Series title, here's a look at Seattle's postseason history.
Have the Mariners Ever Won the World Series?
The Mariners have never won the World Series or even been to a World Series at that. Seattle is the only MLB team that has yet to reach the World Series, and is one of five teams that has never won it, along with the Padres, Brewers, Rays and Rockies.
What Is the Furthest the Mariners Have Gone in MLB Playoffs?
The furthest the Mariners have advanced in the postseason is the American League Championship Series, which they have reached three times, in 1995, 2000 and 2001. The Mariners fell to Cleveland in 1995, and then to the Yankees in both 2000 and 2001, keeping them from reaching the World Series already.
Seattle Mariners Full Playoff History
The Mariners do not have a great track record in the postseason. Not only has Seattle never been to the World Series, but it took the franchise nearly 20 years to finally make the postseason for the first time, and they've only been to the playoffs a total of six times. Here is a look at their rather unfortunate playoff history.
Playoff Result
Times Occurred
Last Year Occurred
Missed Playoffs
43
2024
Lost Wildcard Series
0
N/A
Lost Division Series
2
2022
Lost Championship Series
3
2001
Lost World Series
0
N/A
Can the Mariners Win a World Series This Year?
The Mariners can win the World Series this year. While they are not the odds-on favorites at the moment, they are tied with the Tigers at 1-1 in the ALDS, and are one of MLB's final eight teams. If the Mariners advance, they will face either the Blue Jays or Yankees for a shot at their first World Series appearance, both teams Seattle is capable of beating.
To have a shot at winning it all, the Mariners will likely need continued strong production from two of their stars—Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez. Both players came up clutch in their Game 2 ALDS win, and will need to keep doing so going forward.