Future MLB All-Star Locations: 2025, 2026 & Beyond
MLB's annual midseason festivities are set to be held in Arlington, Texas this year, as the city hosts the 2024 MLB All-Star weekend. The All-Star Game will be held at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, July 16, home of the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers.
The league has already revealed the next two All-Star locations, though beyond the 2026 season the host stadium has not been announced.
We'll take a look at what the next few years of MLB's All-Star festivities figure to look like.
YEAR
LOCATION
2024
Globe Life Field – Arlington, Texas
2025
Truist Park – Atlanta, Ga.
2026
Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia, Pa.
2027
TBD
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will be played at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred awarded the franchise next year's All-Star Game back in 2023. It will be the first All-Star Game at the stadium, which opened in 2017.
The Braves lasted hosted MLB's All-Star Game back in 2000 at their previous stadium, Turner Field. They've hosted just one other time in the organization's history, which came during the 1972 season at Atlanta Stadium.
In 2026, MLB will bringing the All-Star festivities to Philadelphia, a perfect fit given the year's significance. That year, the United States will be celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, which, of course, took place in Philadelphia at Independence Hall.
It's only fitting that the All-Star Game returns to the City of Brotherly Love, and our nation's former capital, in '26. MLB awarded the Philadelphia Phillies the 2026 All-Star Game in 2019, and the organization put together an awesome announcement in front of Independence Hall.