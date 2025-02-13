Gerrit Cole Says He Opted Out of Yankees Contract With the Intention of Staying in NY
Gerrit Cole reported to the New York Yankees spring training site this week, along with many of his other freshly-shaven teammates. Cole is entering his sixth season with the Yankees, but for a few brief days last November that was in question.
Shortly after failing to cover first base in Game 5 of the World Series against the Dodgers, Cole opted out of what was remaining of the nine-year, $324 million deal he signed in December 2019. Cole presented the Yankees with the option to add a year to the deal worth $36 million or he would become a free agent.
The Yankees declined and Cole quickly agreed to continue on with the original deal. Speaking with the media on Wednesday, Cole insisted that was the plan all along.
"The intention wasn't to do anything other than stay," said Cole. "And I was happy to be where my feet were, back in Yankee Stadium."
After missing more than two months of the 2024 season, Cole started five games for the Yankees during the playoffs, earning a decision in one of them.