Gerrit Cole Reportedly Seeking Second Opinion After Tommy John Surgery Recommendation
New York Yankees fans have been holding their breath as they await an update on Gerrit Cole's elbow injury.
After GM Brian Cashman admitted he was "pessimistic" about the situation, a report from MLB insider Jim Bowden on Sunday indicated that Cole received a recommendation to undergo Tommy John surgery. Cole is reportedly seeking a second opinion before any decisions are made, but it's certainly a worrisome update for the organization.
Cole initially felt discomfort in his right elbow after his second start of spring training, during which he surrendered six runs in 2 2/3 innings. He dealt with elbow soreness last season that caused him to miss more than two months of action.
If he does undergo Tommy John surgery, Cole would miss the entire 2025 season and likely part of the 2026 campaign, too. He opted out of his contract during the offseason before re-signing with the Yankees on the same deal. He's due to earn $36 million for the next four seasons and is under contract through the 2028 campaign.
The regular season hasn't even started, but the Yankees are already dealing with myriad injuries. Cole's is the latest, in addition to the ailments impacting Giancarlo Stanton, D.J. LeMahieu and Luis Gil, among others.
Expect a more detailed update on Cole come Monday, but early indications are concerning, to say the least.