SI

Giants Fire Manager Bob Melvin After San Francisco Misses Postseason

The Giants didn't capture the final NL wild-card spot.

Madison Williams

The Giants fired Bob Melvin after the 2025 season.
The Giants fired Bob Melvin after the 2025 season. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Giants announced on Monday morning just one day after the 2025 MLB regular season ended that they have fired manager Bob Melvin. San Francisco missed the playoffs after being just two games back from the Cincinnati Reds, who took the final NL wild-card spot.

Melvin led the Giants for two seasons, finishing his tenure there with a 134-136 record. The Giants went 81-81 in the 2025 season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/MLB