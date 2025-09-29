Giants Fire Manager Bob Melvin After San Francisco Misses Postseason
The Giants didn't capture the final NL wild-card spot.
The Giants announced on Monday morning just one day after the 2025 MLB regular season ended that they have fired manager Bob Melvin. San Francisco missed the playoffs after being just two games back from the Cincinnati Reds, who took the final NL wild-card spot.
Melvin led the Giants for two seasons, finishing his tenure there with a 134-136 record. The Giants went 81-81 in the 2025 season.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
