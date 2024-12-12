NL Team Now 'Heavy Favorites' to Sign Corbin Burnes
Corbin Burnes is the best available pitcher on the free agent market and his next home may come with the added bonus of being extremely friendly to those who climb the mound.
USA Today baseball insider Bob Nightengale writes today that the sought-after starter is expected to soon sign a deal exceeding $250 million—the richest on record for a pitcher—with the San Francisco Giants being the heavy favorites to land his services.
Burnes's agent Scott Boras has been in serious conversations with the Boston Red Sox about Burnes, but it's appearing more and more that Buster Posey will jump into his front office gig with a major splash.
Boras also offered up another one of his trademark quips.
"I think Corbin Burnes is kind of like Elvis," he said. “He’s got that burning love for a No. 1 starter. You’re really feeling it today and every morning, I might add."
Nightengale points out that this would come on the heels of a wild Winter Meetings, where teams ponied up a collective $1.3 billion for free agents, a stunning figure when compared to last year's dealings that accounted for only $138 million. To this point three players have individually earned contracts north of $180 million.
Burnes, 30, is coming off a sensational season for the Baltimore Orioles in which he posted a 2.92 ERA and 1.096 WHIP. He finished in the top-10 of Cy Young voting for a fifth consecutive year and made his fourth straight All-Star Game. The Giants are looking to solidify the top of their rotation after an 80-82 campaign in 2024.