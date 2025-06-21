Rafael Devers Belts First Home Run As a Giant vs. Red Sox
In a sentence that would have seemed outrageous last week, three-time All-Star Rafael Devers belted his first home run as a member of the San Francisco Giants against the team he was employed by just six days ago before the trade that sent shockwaves through MLB.
Facing Red Sox righthander Brayan Bello in the bottom of the third inning at Oracle Park on Saturday, Devers took a four-seam fastball down the middle for strike one, then saw the same pitch in almost the exact same location. This time, Devers crushed it 105.5 MPH the other way to left field for a 370-foot home run.
It would have been a home run in 25 out of 30 ballparks, including Devers's former home, Fenway Park. Devers currently has a home run, a double, three RBI and a pair of walks in five games with the Giants.