SI

Rafael Devers Belts First Home Run As a Giant vs. Red Sox

Devers's first home run as a Giants player came, fittingly, against the Red Sox.

Tim Capurso

Devers's first home run as a Giant came against his former team.
Devers's first home run as a Giant came against his former team. / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a sentence that would have seemed outrageous last week, three-time All-Star Rafael Devers belted his first home run as a member of the San Francisco Giants against the team he was employed by just six days ago before the trade that sent shockwaves through MLB.

Facing Red Sox righthander Brayan Bello in the bottom of the third inning at Oracle Park on Saturday, Devers took a four-seam fastball down the middle for strike one, then saw the same pitch in almost the exact same location. This time, Devers crushed it 105.5 MPH the other way to left field for a 370-foot home run.

It would have been a home run in 25 out of 30 ballparks, including Devers's former home, Fenway Park. Devers currently has a home run, a double, three RBI and a pair of walks in five games with the Giants.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/MLB