MLB Hands Out Punishment for Benches-Clearing Brawl Between Giants and Rockies
Tuesday night's clash between the Giants and Rockies got off to a fiery start, as benches cleared and punches were thrown in the first inning after Rafael Devers hit a two-run home run.
Among the players involved, three were ejected from the game: Willy Adames and Matt Chapman from the Giants and Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland.
On Wednesday, MLB issued some discipline to the players involved. Chapman was fined and suspended for one game, though he was the only receive a suspension from the league. The other players, including Freeland, Devers and Adames, were only fined.
Chapman's role in the brawl was a bit more sigificant than others, as he was seen pushing Freeland when the benches had cleared. Despite that, Chapman intends to appeal the suspension, so he'll be available to play Wednesday night.
The amount each player was fined has not yet been reported.
The incident occurred in the top of the first inning, before a single out had even been recorded in Tuesday's game. The divisional rivals play again Wednesday night, with first pitch slated for 8:40 p.m. ET.