Giants Rookie Outfielder Has a Really Intense Celebration You Shouldn’t Try at Home
Meet Drew Gilbert. The Giants rookie outfielder has hit .242 with four home runs and an .757 OPS since he was called up a month ago. He also likes to get choked in the dugout, which he has apparently talked teammate Matt Chapman into doing multiple times since he joined the team.
During San Francisco's win over the Diamondbacks on Monday the broadcast ran a montage of Gilbert's antics from the game. They included getting choked by Chapman, slapping things and shaking uncontrollably.
Earlier this month teammate Willy Adames said that Gilbert comes in each day like he "has new batteries," is hilarious and brought energy to the club that the Giants needed. Gilbert was traded to the Giants organization in late July as part of the trade that sent Tyler Rogers to the Mets and he quickly made his MLB debut and an impression.
The official MLB X account also posted a montage of Gilbert doing things like getting choked last week.
The Giants have won 12 of their last 15 games and are now just three games out of the final Wild Card spot. Ironically, they'll need the Mets to choke to sneak into the postseason.
