MLB Fans Were Stunned by Mets Trade Package for Giants Reliever Tyler Rogers
The New York Mets bolstered their bullpen on Wednesday, just one day before the MLB trade deadline, by acquiring relief pitcher Tyler Rogers in a deal with the Giants.
It cost the Mets a pretty penny to bring the submarine-throwing right-hander to Queens, as New York parted ways with a pair of prospects, pitcher Blade Tidwell and outfielder Drew Gilbert, as well as veteran reliever Jose Butto. Tidwell was rated as the No. 10 prospect in the Mets' farm system, while Gilbert was just behind at No. 12.
Rogers is a great addition, but the package the Mets sent to San Francisco certainly seemed like an overpay. That type of haul would typically be sufficient to net a team a low-end starting pitcher, an area the organization is also hoping to address at the deadline. New York may have just inadvertently driven up the price of a starter on the market by surrendering such a significant haul in exchange for a reliever who is set to hit free agency after the season.
MLB fans were all stunned by the trade package the Mets sent to the Giants in exchange for Rogers, and they took to social media to share their bewilderment.