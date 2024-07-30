Giants Trade Alex Cobb to Guardians for Two Players, per Report
Following a long road of recovery from offseason hip surgery and recent shoulder issues, Alex Cobb won't make his season debut for the San Francisco Giants after all.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that the Giants traded Cobb to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Bresnahan and a player to be named later ahead of the deadline Tuesday night.
Cobb was expected to make his season debut this weekend during the Giants' series against the Cincinnati Reds. In 2023, the 36-year-old Cobb registered a 7–7 record, 3.87 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 28 starts.
Cleveland has been active in the trade market this week, also acquiring outfielder Lane Thomas from the Washington Nationals on Monday. Cobb is the second player the Giants unloaded before the deadline, joining designated hitter Jorge Soler, who they traded to the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.
Cobb will join the Guardians' starting staff that ranks 24th in ERA (4.55) and 23rd in opponent batting average (.256).
Giants rookie Hayden Birdsong will take Cobb's place in manager Bob Melvin's starting rotation. The 22-year-old has made six starts for San Francisco this season, logging a 2.97 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings.
The Guardians, who wrap up a series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, entered the day with a 5.5-game lead over the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central.