Giants Trade Ex-Closer Taylor Rogers to Reds for Minor League Pitcher
Taylor Rogers reportedly will no longer share a bullpen with his twin brother Tyler.
FanSided's Robert Murray reported Wednesday that the San Francisco Giants traded Rogers to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for right-handed pitcher Braxton Roxby.
Rogers was due $12 million in 2025, the last season of his three-year deal he signed with the Giants in 2023.
Over nine seasons in the big leagues, Rogers has logged a 28–34 record, 3.34 ERA and 83 saves as one of the game's better left-handed relievers. He made the 2021 All-Star Game in his last season with the Minnesota Twins, who selected him in the 11th round of the 2012 MLB draft.
After one year split between the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers in 2022, Rogers joined his twin brother, Tyler Rogers, in the Giants' bullpen. In 64 games last year, Rogers logged a 2.40 ERA and 9.6 K/9.
Rogers now joins the Reds' bullpen as another late-game option alongside Alexis Diaz and Emilio Pagan for manager Terry Francona to utilize.
Roxby, 25, has yet to make his MLB debut. The right-hander registered a 5.21 ERA and struck out 65 batters in 48 1/3 innings at Double-A last year.