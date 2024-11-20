Hal Steinbrenner Describes Yankees' Recent 'Good Meeting' With Juan Soto
The biggest bullet point on the New York Yankees' offseason checklist is retaining Juan Soto by giving him a new deal.
The Yankees took the first step by meeting with Soto on Monday in California, which included him speaking with chairman and managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner, team president Randy Levine, general manager Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone and senior adviser Omar Minaya. Steinbrenner said it was a "good meeting" that had "very honest back-and-forth dialogue." He didn't offer many other details. Soto told the Yankees how he thinks the team could improve in the future.
But it sounds like Steinbrenner and the rest of the Yankees front office hope to have Soto return to the Yankees lineup in 2025.
"Our fans really enjoyed having him in New York," Steinbrenner said, via ESPN's Jorge Castillo. "He's definitely a significant part of why we got to the World Series. I've got ears. I know what's expected of me. So, look, it's been a priority. We wouldn't have gone out to the West Coast if it wasn't."
Steinbrenner said he had "no idea" if the Yankees were confident in retaining Soto, but that "we'll be in the mix. I'll leave it at that."
The Yankees aren't the only team vying for a chance to sign Soto this offseason. Soto has met with the New York Mets, the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays. He is expected to meet with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers this week, and the Philadelphia Phillies are also interested in meeting with him.