SI

Juan Soto 'Impressed' With Red Sox Free Agency Pitch

The Red Sox met with the star free agent outfielder for three hours on Thursday night to make their initial pitch.

Mike McDaniel

The Boston Red Sox impressed free agent outfielder Juan Soto in their meeting on Thursday night.
The Boston Red Sox impressed free agent outfielder Juan Soto in their meeting on Thursday night. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox met with star free agent outfielder Juan Soto for three hours on Thursday night, in a meeting that was reportedly productive for both sides.

Soto came out of the meeting impressed with Boston's pitch, which included a video that noted Boston's history of star players from the Dominican Republic, according to a report from Sean McAdam of Mass Live. If Soto were to join the Red Sox, he would be the latest star player from the D.R., joining David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Pedro Martinez and current star third baseman Rafael Devers.

Soto and agent Scott Boras met with Red Sox brass in California, a meeting that included team president Sam Kennedy, chairman Tom Werner, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and manager Alex Cora. The meeting was meant to be informational with no official offer of terms being made. That is expected to occur after Soto meets with all interested teams.

The 26-year-old was instrumental to the New York Yankees' run to the World Series this season, which ended in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Soto hit 41 home runs and drove in 109 runs while batting .288 on the season. His 41 home runs were a career-high.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/MLB