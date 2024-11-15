Juan Soto 'Impressed' With Red Sox Free Agency Pitch
The Boston Red Sox met with star free agent outfielder Juan Soto for three hours on Thursday night, in a meeting that was reportedly productive for both sides.
Soto came out of the meeting impressed with Boston's pitch, which included a video that noted Boston's history of star players from the Dominican Republic, according to a report from Sean McAdam of Mass Live. If Soto were to join the Red Sox, he would be the latest star player from the D.R., joining David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Pedro Martinez and current star third baseman Rafael Devers.
Soto and agent Scott Boras met with Red Sox brass in California, a meeting that included team president Sam Kennedy, chairman Tom Werner, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and manager Alex Cora. The meeting was meant to be informational with no official offer of terms being made. That is expected to occur after Soto meets with all interested teams.
The 26-year-old was instrumental to the New York Yankees' run to the World Series this season, which ended in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Soto hit 41 home runs and drove in 109 runs while batting .288 on the season. His 41 home runs were a career-high.