Mets Described as 'Hopeful' After First Juan Soto Meeting

Soto spent last season with the cross-town Yankees.

Soto hits a home run at Citi Field in Queens
Soto hits a home run at Citi Field in Queens / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Juan Soto free agency courting continues on, with the New York Mets reported to be the latest team to have traveled to Southern California to sit down with the All-Star outfielder to pitch their case for him to sign with them.

Jon Heyman reports that the Mets met with Soto on Saturday. He described the presentation as a "very detailed," and "big production." General manager David Stearns, who joined the team last offseason, and manager Carlos Mendoza, were there for the meeting that also included big-spending Mets owner Steve Cohen.

Two other teams, the Red Sox and Blue Jays, are reported to have met with Soto this past week. All meetings were described as positive by various reporters with sources obtaining knowledge of the situation. To Boston, he reportedly inquired about three specific factors: Their winning commitment, their talent evaluation, and their facilities.

The general thinking as far as a timeline goes is thought to be the Winter Meetings, which take place from Dec. 8 to 12. Soto should have no shortage of teams looking to sign him to what is expected to be the largest non-deferred contract in MLB history.

