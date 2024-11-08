Hal Steinbrenner to Visit Juan Soto in California As Yankees Make Free-Agency Pitch
The New York Yankees have reportedly fired a new salvo in the war to sign free-agent right fielder Juan Soto.
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner will fly out to California in the "next week and a half" to meet with Soto and agent Scott Boras, according to a Friday afternoon report from Jon Heyman of The New York Post.
Heyman's report comes on the heels of a similar report from Mike Puma of The New York Post Thursday, which indicated New York Mets owner Steve Cohen would do likewise.
The two New York squads are widely seen as the favorites to sign Soto, who at 26 is regarded as one of the youngest great players to hit free agency in baseball history.
With the Yankees this season, Soto slashed .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs. His 128 runs scored led the American League, and his three-run home run in the 10th inning of Game 5 effectively won the ALCS for the Yankees.
In his short career with the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres and Yankees, Soto has made four All-Star Games and won four Silver Sluggers.