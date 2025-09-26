How Tigers' Win Over Guardians, Red Sox' Loss to Blue Jays Impacts AL Playoff Picture
The Tigers finally did it.
For the first time since Sept. 14 and for just the second time in the last two weeks, Detroit won a baseball game Thursday night, defeating the rival Guardians 4-2 at Progressive Field. The victory halted an eight-game losing streak for the Tigers and finally cooled off Cleveland, which has soared back into the postseason picture by winning 17 of its last 20 games.
The Tigers, who had a 10.5-game lead in the AL Central on Sept. 1, entered the night one game behind the Guardians after dropping the first two games of the series. With the win, Detroit climbs back into a tie for first place with Cleveland with an 86-73 record.
The Guardians, however, clinched the tiebreaker over the Tigers by winning their head-to-head series this season. If the two teams end the 162-game schedule with the same record, Cleveland will be crowned AL Central champs.
Before Thursday night's game, Fangraphs gave the Tigers a 70.6% chance to make the playoffs and an 18.6% chance to win the AL Central. But after the win, Fangraphs estimates the Tigers now have an 84.1% chance to make the playoffs and a 33.5% chance to win the division.
A huge, huge win.
Elsewhere in the American League, the Mariners officially clinched the AL West on Wednesday night—their first division title since 2001. The Blue Jays and Yankees have both secured playoff berths, but the AL East is still up for grabs, with Toronto holding the tiebreaker.
Toronto took care of business Thursday night, defeating the Red Sox 6-1, while the Yankees beat the White Sox 5-3. The Red Sox remain in the second of three AL wild-card spots, sandwiched between the Tigers and rival Yankees. The Astros, who beat the Athletics 11-5 earlier Thursday afternoon, sit one game back of the Tigers for the final wild-card spot.
Here's how everything looks after Thursday's slate of games:
American League Playoff Picture
AL DIVISION LEADERS
TEAM
RECORD
Toronto Blue Jays (AL East)
91-68
Seattle Mariners (AL West; clinched)
89-69
Cleveland Guardians (AL Central)
86-63
AL WILD CARD
TEAM
RECORD
GB
New York Yankees
91-68
+5
Boston Red Sox
87-72
+1
Detroit Tigers
86-73
---
---
---
---
Houston Astros
85-74
1