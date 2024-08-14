SI

Hunter Greene Threw Up Again During Another Dominating Performance

Stephen Douglas

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) reacts to striking out the last better in the top of the sixth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) reacts to striking out the last better in the top of the sixth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Hunter Greene was filthy in a good way on Tuesday as he scattered four hits and one run over seven innings and struck out eight in a win over the St. Louis Cardinals. His performance of late has inspired some serious Cy Young buzz.

Also, he puked, which is pretty gross in the traditional sense.

Greene threw up into his glove during the fifth inning. He remained in the game for two more innings. It's unclear if he had to change his glove or they just let him continue to put balls in play after they'd been in his glove. Here's the clip if that's the kind of thing you're interested in seeing.

Manager David Bell downplayed Greene vomiting on the mound during his postgame press conference. "I think he feels better after it happens. I think a lot of us feel like throwing up during the game sometimes and it doesn't come out so maybe he just feels better after that."

The thing is, this is at least the second time this season that Greene has thrown up on the mound. We have video of it happening back in June, but some people are saying it's happened more than twice.

Once can be chalked up to dehydration or a virus, but for it to happen multiple times with over a month in between that makes you wonder if there's something wrong with him. Obviously, he's playing well, but if there's one guy in the entire league throwing up on the mound maybe the Reds need to figure out what's going on with him.

Published
Stephen Douglas

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/MLB