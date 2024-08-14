Hunter Greene Threw Up Again During Another Dominating Performance
Hunter Greene was filthy in a good way on Tuesday as he scattered four hits and one run over seven innings and struck out eight in a win over the St. Louis Cardinals. His performance of late has inspired some serious Cy Young buzz.
Also, he puked, which is pretty gross in the traditional sense.
Greene threw up into his glove during the fifth inning. He remained in the game for two more innings. It's unclear if he had to change his glove or they just let him continue to put balls in play after they'd been in his glove. Here's the clip if that's the kind of thing you're interested in seeing.
Manager David Bell downplayed Greene vomiting on the mound during his postgame press conference. "I think he feels better after it happens. I think a lot of us feel like throwing up during the game sometimes and it doesn't come out so maybe he just feels better after that."
The thing is, this is at least the second time this season that Greene has thrown up on the mound. We have video of it happening back in June, but some people are saying it's happened more than twice.
Once can be chalked up to dehydration or a virus, but for it to happen multiple times with over a month in between that makes you wonder if there's something wrong with him. Obviously, he's playing well, but if there's one guy in the entire league throwing up on the mound maybe the Reds need to figure out what's going on with him.