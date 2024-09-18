Ian Happ Homered Off an Absurdly Fast Pitch from Mason Miller During Cubs-Athletics
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ had quite the performance in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics, as the veteran collected three hits and two home runs in the losing effort. The second of Happ's home runs, which came in the ninth inning against Athletics hard-throwing relief pitcher Mason Miller, was a historic dinger.
Facing Miller with one out and the count 1-and-2, Happ drilled a 103.2 MPH fastball the other way into the left field seats. Not only was it Happ's second long ball of the night but it was also the fastest pitch hit for a home run in MLB's pitch-tracking era, which began in 2008.
Happ's home run surpassed the previous mark set by Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Bell, who belted a home run off of a 102.9 MPH offering from Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Aroldis Chapman back in August.
Miller, who wowed fans when he hit 103.6 MPH on the radar gun at the All-Star Game in July, is right up there with Chapman as one of the hardest throwers in the game.
And Happ somehow had the bat speed to not only make contact, but also to do damage to Miller's high-octane fastball.