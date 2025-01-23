Ichiro Suzuki Makes Kind Offer to One Writer Who Didn’t Give Him Hall of Fame Vote
Legendary MLB star Ichiro Suzuki was tapped for the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, but somehow, despite a stunning 19 seasons in the major leagues, his election was not unanimous. That there was a lone holdout shocked the MLB world; if not Ichiro, then who?
Well, it sounds like the 51-year-old would like to find out.
Speaking live from a Hall of Fame news conference out of Cooperstown, the 10-time All-Star said he'd like to invite the one writer who didn't vote for him over for a drink.
"What an honor it is for me to be here as a Hall of Famer," Ichiro said, via his personal interpreter Allen Turner. "This is just a very special moment. I was able to receive many votes from the writers, and grateful for them. But there was one writer that I wasn't able to get a vote from. I would like to invite him over to my house and we'll have a drink together and we'll have a good chat."
As Turner was relaying Ichiro's sentiments, the players around him as well as the media covering the conference let out a few chuckles.
Watch that below:
It would be unequivocally awesome if this actually happened. But chances are the writer would be too scared to look this one-time American League MVP, 10-time Golden Glove winner, and single-season hitting record-holder in the eye and detail his choice.
With that, former New York Yankee Mariano Rivera remains the only Hall of Famer to secure his election from 100% of voters.