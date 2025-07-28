Ichiro Suzuki Roasted Marlins With Ruthless One-Liner During Hall of Fame Speech
Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki was the star of Sunday's Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, as he absolutely crushed his induction speech with a number of lines that had fans cracking up.
Suzuki, who finished his stellar 19-year career with 3,089 hits, took a playful jab at the one person who kept him from being just the second-ever unanimous inductee.
He also fired a hilarious shot at the Miami Marlins, who he played with for three seasons towards the end of his career.
"And to the Miami Marlins—I appreciate David Samson and Mike Hill for coming today," Suzuki said. "Honestly, when you guys called to offer me a contract for 2015, I had never heard of your team."
The crowd's reaction to that was pretty great:
Suzuki's best season with the Marlins, who became a MLB team in 1993, came in 2016 when he had 95 hits in 143 he games. He then returned to the Seattle Mariners for two years before calling it a career.