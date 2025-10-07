Insider Gives Pessimistic Opinion on Bo Bichette's Health Ahead of ALCS
Bo Bichette may not be back for a while.
The Blue Jays' star shortstop had arguably the best season of his career in 2025, but is currently on the shelf due to a knee injury. Toronto was hoping to have him back for the American League Championship Series if it gets there, but The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal doesn't think the 27-year-old is close to returning.
During an appearance on Foul Territory, Rosenthal gave a pessimistic view of Bichette's status when asked if the Blue Jays were concerned.
"In my opinion, they have to be concerned," Rosenthal said. "It's not so much what I'm hearing but what I'm seeing being by their dugout. He is not walking like a guy who is fully healthy. He's got a bit of a limp. And to my knowledge, he has not begun running yet, so it doesn't seem to me that he's all that close."
Rosenthal noted that there's still time for Bichette to get healthy, but that he doesn't look like a guy who is close to returning.
Toronto left Bichette off its roster for the American League Division Series after he missed the team's final 20 games of the season. He last played on September 6.
Bichette was injured during a collision at home plate with Yankees catcher Austin Wells. He remained in the game, but hasn't entered a game since.
Despite Bichette's absence, the Blue Jays have dominated the Yankees in the ALDS, taking a 2-0 lead by outscoring New York 23-8 in the first two games. If they reach the ALCS and, potentially, the World Series, they'll need all their stars back and playing at their best.
Bo Bichette's Career Year Before Free Agency in 2025
Bichette finished the 2025 campaign with full-season career-highs in batting average (.311), on-base percentage (.357), wRC+ (134), and xwOBA (.364). Despite missing the final 20 games of the season, he finished tied for second in hits leaguewide with 181, three shy of the lead. It was an outstanding campaign.
While his future may not be at shortstop, Bichette will be one of the top hitters available in free agency this offseason. If it is his final year with the Blue Jays, the team has to be hoping he's back to help them make a serious run at a championship.