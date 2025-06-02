Royals Prospect Jac Caglianone Had Heartwarming Reaction to News of Big-League Call Up
After he spent less than two weeks in Triple A with the Omaha Storm Chasers, top prospect Jac Caglianone is headed to the big leagues. The 22-year-old was officially called up to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon—a move that has Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stoked.
As is the norm nowadays, the team captured the moment the first baseman was informed of his promotion, resulting in the awesome video shared by the Royals on X (formerly Twitter) below.
The best part? Among Caglianone's first reactions was to call his father and let him know the exciting news. Check it out:
"Holy cow," he said as he exhaled. "I need to call my dad!"
Awesome stuff.
In 12 games with Omaha, Caglianone slashed .319/.370/.723 with 15 hits that included six home runs and 13 RBI. He now heads to a 31–29 Royals team and will likely make his debut on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.