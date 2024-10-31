Jack Flaherty Makes Unwanted World Series History With Ugly Game 5 Start vs. Yankees
For the second straight night, the Los Angeles Dodgers have a chance Wednesday to close out the 2024 World Series. But, also for the second straight night, the New York Yankees' offense have an answer.
Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty didn't last long on the bump in Game 5, as he allowed four earned runs on four hits and one walk over 1 1/3 innings. He was relieved of his duties in the second inning, walking off the mound with Los Angeles facing a 4–0 deficit.
Most of the damage arrived in the first inning, as Flaherty served up back-to-back homers to Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. According to Opta STATS, Flaherty is the first starting pitcher in World Series history to allow at least four runs and two homers while lasting less than two innings.
Not ideal.
If Los Angeles can't complete a comeback Wednesday night, they'll turn their attention to Game 6 on Friday night at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers haven't officially announced a probable pitcher for the rest of the series, although it's expected that Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start Game 6 and Walker Buehler will toe the rubber in Game 7 if neccessary.