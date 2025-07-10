Jac Caglianone Absolutely Crushed a 466-Foot Home Run Against the Pirates
Jac Caglianone hit his fourth career home run on Wednesday night as the Kansas City Royals took on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium. It was the second straight game that Caglianone homered after going 16 games without a home run.
There was no doubt about this one, as Caglianone absolutely crushed a pitch from Pittsburgh's Bailey Falter that traveled far enough for the announcers to marvel at the tape measure shot multiple times before it finally landed behind three fences in center.
"Oh!" "My goodness!" "Way outta here!" "Wow!"
You know a guy caught it when the announcers can't do a home run call so much as just make loud noises towards the microphone.
Royals fans must be thrilled. Caglianone hadn't homered at Kauffman Stadium until Tuesday. Now he's done it in two straight games, and in increasingly impressive fashion. This one will be tough to top..