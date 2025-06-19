Jac Caglianone Got the Classic Rookie Treatment After First Home Run in the Majors
There has been plenty to be excited about for Kansas City Royals fans since the team called up top prospect Jac Caglianone.
Ideally, Caglianone’s promotion to the majors represents a new chapter for the Royals—one that includes plenty of home runs from the lefty slugger.
On Thursday, Caglianone accomplished another career first, belting his first home run as a player in the big leagues.
As is tradition, Caglianone was hit with the silent treatment when he arrived in the dugout from his inaugural trip around the bases. But when the levee broke and the celebration began, it was a big one.
Caglianone didn’t have to wait very long to receive a more standard home run celebration with his teammates, as he hit his second dinger of the game, and of his career, just a few innings later.
Caglianone’s second home run would put the score at 4-1 over the Texas Rangers, where the Royals would keep it and secure the final outs. It was Kansas City’s third straight win.