Jarren Duran Named MVP As American League Wins 2024 MLB All-Star Game
The American League All-Stars continued their dominance over their counterparts in the National League on Tuesday night. The AL rode excellent pitching and timely hitting to a 5–3 win at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas for its 10th win in the last 11 matchups.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran broke a 3–3 tie in the bottom of the fifth when he turned on a hanging splitter from Cincinnati Reds righty Hunter Greene. Duran blasted the ball 413 feet to right center for a two-run home run that proved to be the difference in the game and was fittingly named the Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP for his effort.
Shohei Ohtani got the scoring going in the top of the third inning when he deposited a three-run home run into the right center field bleachers. Ohtani's blast off of Red Sox righty Tanner Houck scored San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar and Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, giving the NL a 3–0 lead.
The AL answered back in the bottom half of the inning after Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien singled and Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan walked. That set the table for New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto, who doubled to center scoring both runners. Guardians slugger David Fry later scored Soto on a sacrifice fly to tie things up.
While National League starter and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes drew headlines, the American League's pitchers held firm. They allowed 10 hits, but struck out nine and only walked one batter. Oakland A's reliever Mason Miller earned the win and threw the fastest pitch in All-Star Game history with a 103.6 mph fastball.
Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase wrapped up the win, working around a two-out infield single by Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill. He struck out Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds to end the game.