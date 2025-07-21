SI

Jarren Duran Played a Very Physical Game Against the Chicago Cubs

Stephen Douglas

Jarren Duran tries to avoid multiple bodies while running the bases against the Chicago Cubs.
Jarren Duran tries to avoid multiple bodies while running the bases against the Chicago Cubs.
The Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago Cubs 6-1 on Sunday to avoid a post-All-Star sweep at Wrigley Field. Leadoff hitter and possible trade chip Jarren Duran went 0-for-3 at the plate during the game, but was clearly willing to leave it all on the field to get the win.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth a fly ball was hit to left-center where Masataka Yoshida settled under it. As Yoshida caught the ball Duran ran into him at full-speed. In Duran's defense, he timed the hit perfectly, led with his shoulder and did not hit his teammate in the head or neck area so no flag was thrown.

A few innings later, after walking, Duran tried to advance to third on a ball hit by teammate Roman Anthony. As Duran rounded second he collided with Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner. Duran threw out a little stiff-arm to make sure the umpire, who he also had to try to avoid, saw the illegal contact.

Duran was thrown out at third, but thanks to the interference call, he was safe.

Let this be a lesson to anyone who might be on a baseball field at the same time as Jarren Duran. Get out of his way because he will run into you. It doesn't matter if you're trying to get him out or yelled "got it!" Keep your head on a swivel.

