Red Sox Fans Chant 'Keep Duran' at Top Front Office Executive Amid Trade Speculation
The Boston Red Sox are flying high heading into the All-Star break. Winners of seven straight and nine of their last 10, they currently sit at 50-45 and hold the American League's third Wild Card spot.
They're also getting healthy at the right time. Not only is third baseman Alex Bregman expected to return to the lineup this weekend, but outfielder Masataka Yoshida was activated from the injured list on July 9—and went 3-for-4 with a double in his return. While ultimately a good thing, this also means that there's a logjam in the Boston outfield, and has led some to speculate that the team could trade 2024 All-Star Jarren Duran to make room.
After the Sox's 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, however, fans made it clear that they want the team to keep the 2024 All-Star Game MVP. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Underdog's Jared Carrabis, the Fenway faithful could be heard chanting "Keep Duran!" at chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. Check it out:
All Breslow could do is smile and wave.
Over Boston's seven-game win streak, Duran his hitting .360 with two home runs and 11 RBI. The Red Sox are back at it on Friday at Fenway for a 7:10 p.m. first pitch.