Jazz Chisholm Jr. Has a Strange New Tradition With the Yankees Hitting Coach

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been biting #Yankees asst. hitting coach Pat Roessler after homers since spring training. What's up with that?



“It’s just my love, man. I’m just showing love.”



Roessler had a different take: "He's nuts."



More on their bond here: https://t.co/DmjYT2wOn6 pic.twitter.com/i0M4fehRrT