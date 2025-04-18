Jazz Chisholm Jr. Has a Strange New Tradition With the Yankees Hitting Coach
It is very early in the season, but New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has already hit six home runs which has him on pace to easily eclipse his career-high of 24 from last year. This is very bad news for Yankees assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler.
Why? Because whenever Chisholm hits a homer this year, he bites the coach.
According to the New York Daily News, no one seems to know why aside from Chisholm who simply says he does it to show love.
From the report:
“He works with me every day, talks to me every day,” Chisholm said. “He treats all of us like his sons, and you can’t ask for better from a hitting coach. To always be there for you no matter what you’re going through, nothing changes. He stays by your side.”
Chisholm went on to say that Roessler encouraged him throughout a recent 0-for-24 skid. Chisholm, hindered by his distaste for cold weather, broke out of that funk with a home run on April 13. That called for an attack on Roessler.
While Roessler doesn't appear to enjoy it, he told the Daily News that Chisholm is "very playful." Unfortunately, in order for him to keep doing his job, he's going to have to help Chisholm hit more home runs.