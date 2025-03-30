Jazz Chisholm Jr. Addressed New 'Torpedo' Bat After Hitting Three Homers in Two Games
Jazz Chisholm Jr. likes his new torpedo-shaped bat quite a bit. He's hit three home runs in two games with the unusual-looking bat, which has more mass below the barrel to help hitters who tend to make contact closer to the label than the true barrel.
The New York Yankees hit a franchise-record nine home runs in a single game Saturday, where Chisholm contributed one long ball. Anthony Volpe homered Saturday with a new custom-made bat, too. Chisholm followed it up with two more homers on Sunday and spoke to his newly infamous "torpedo" bat postgame.
"I love my bat," he said to reporters after the Yankees' 12–3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday via YES Network. "I think you can tell it's working pretty well for me. It doesn't feel like a different bat, it just helps you in a little way—I guess."
Chisholm said he started to use the new bat the last week and a half of spring and he has used it ever since.
"It still felt like my bat," he continued. "It feels good. Hit the ball off the barrel, feel comfortable in the box. ... I don't know the science of it, I just play baseball."
He said he doesn't feel that the ball comes off the bat differently or changes the exit velocity, but that it gives a "feeling like you have more to work with." Even if that's not the case, Chisholm says the new twig provides some extra confidence, too.
Since the "torpedo" bat took the baseball world by storm during the home-run party in the Bronx on Saturday, plenty of questions have surfaced. Most importantly, the MLB said that the Yankees' new bats are legal. With the success that Chisholm and some teammates are seeing in the Bronx, the biggest question is when other teams begin to play copycat.