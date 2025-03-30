MLB Fans Sounded Off After Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Hit Two More HRs With 'Torpedo' Bat
The New York Yankees have spent the weekend hitting what fees like a zillion home runs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with some of those being belted by players who are using a new torpedo style bat that could soon be taking over the league.
Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm is one of those players using that bat, which was built after the team's analytics team found that more hits were coming off just below the barrel so they added more wood in that part of the bat.
Chisholm hit one of the team's nine home runs on Saturday and then on Sunday he hit two more in another easy win for the home team.
While these bats are legal, MLB fans had lots of thoughts about them after watching Chisholm's second blast of the day:
