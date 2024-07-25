Jazz Chisholm Trade Comes With Several Question Marks, per Report
Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is on the radar of a handful of teams as the trade deadline approaches, as the 26-year-old remains a popular name on the market this summer.
Chisholm, who is batting .251 this season with 13 home runs, 47 RBI and 21 stolen bases, would instantly provide a weapon at the top of the lineup and an upgrade defensively as well in the outfield to a contender.
But does that mean Chisholm will be traded with less than a week until the deadline? The market has provided several hurdles to a potential deal for the Marlins, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic.
As of now, only three-to-four teams are interested in trading for Chisholm, per Rosenthal and Woo, and on top of that, the teams interested in the outfielder have described him as a "safety net" with the 26-year-old being option two or three on the list for the clubs interested in trading for him.
The concerns about Chisholm circle around his makeup as a hitter and his durability, which are both viable questions.
Chisholm played in just 60 games during the 2022 season and 97 games a year ago. To his credit, he has already played in 98 games this season, surpassing his 2023 total. He's on track to surpass the most games played in a season in his major league career - 124 - which he set in his second big league season in 2021.
It's a thin market for hitters this deadline, and Chisholm is near the top of the list of sparse names. The Marlins plan on moving him, but it may take until the final hours of the deadline to get a deal done.