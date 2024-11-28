SI

Jeff Passan Dispels 'Made Up' Juan Soto Signing Chatter on Thanksgiving

Passan was adamant: Soto has not agreed to a contract.

Soto is believed to have received several initial offers in free agency / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
As December inches closer, MLB fans are waiting with bated breath to find out where superstar Juan Soto will play out his next contract. It's expected to be massive, possibly up to 15 years, and make him one of the highest-paid players in baseball.

He deserves it, considering he's one of the best in the league at getting on base and is just 26 years old. So far, much has been reported about Soto and the courting process teams have gone through. Credible reporters have suggested a handful of teams have made initial offers.

On Thanksgiving, some less credible and fringe social media users started whispering unfounded "reports" about Soto agreeing to a deal. ESPN insider Jeff Passan, known to be one of the most accurate and credible reporters in the business, was quick to shoot such "reporting" down, alluding to made-up reports:

You can get back to your friends, family, and food, folks. No Juan Soto news to see here.

Right now, the expectation is for Soto to finalize a free agency decision around the time of the winter meetings, which begin Dec. 9.

