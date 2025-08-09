SI

Jen Pawol Officially Becomes First Female Umpire in MLB History

Pawol served as a field umpire in Saturday's doubleheader between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves.

Jen Pawol officially became the first female to umpire a game in MLB history on Saturday.
Jen Pawol officially became the first female to umpire a game in MLB history on Saturday. / JENNIFER LETT/THE PALM BEACHPOST / USA TODAY NETWORK
Jen Pawol officially made history on Saturday when she became the first female to umpire a regular season game in Major League Baseball.

Pawol was one of the field umpires for Saturday's contest between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves. She will work both games of Saturday's doubleheader and Sunday's series finale as well, when she will serve as the home plate umpire.

Pawol's ascent to this historic day began in February of 2024, when she became the third woman to ever umpire a spring training game. A year-and-a-half later, she gets an opportunity in a regular season contest.

The spring training game came one year after she became the first woman to umpire at the Triple-A level in 34 years in 2023.

The 48-year-old Pawol played collegiate softball at Hofstra and was a member of the 2001 U.S. women's national team that won the first Baseball Women's World Series.

