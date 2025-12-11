Joey Gallo Drawing Interest From Multiple Teams to Return to MLB As a Pitcher
Joey Gallo is plotting a return to MLB, but not as a position player. Instead, the two-time All-Star slugger is looking to get back into the big leagues on the mound as a pitcher.
And he may have a real shot at doing that, according to the latest intel from the Winter Meetings.
MLB insider Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that Gallo is drawing legitimate interest from multiple teams this offseason, making his chances at a successful comeback and role change a real possibility.
It would be genuinely stunning and equally impressive to see Gallo pitch in an MLB game. This is the same player who hit 40 home runs in back-to-back seasons in 2017 and ‘18 for the Rangers, and was a two-time Gold Glove winner in the outfield.
Gallo did always have an impeccable arm, so it’s not impossible to imagine how that would translate to the mound.
He announced in March of this year that he’d be retiring from playing outfield, before declaring he’d be taking to the mound to have a go at being a pitcher. He’s posted videos of his progress amid his attempted comeback, and his pitches definitely have some zip.
Gallo last played in MLB in 2024, when he was a member of the Nationals. That year, he slashed .161/.277/.336 across 76 games, with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs. In a career that spanned 10 seasons, Gallo appeared in games for the Rangers, Nationals, Yankees, Dodgers and Twins.