Joey Votto Goes Into Detail About Emotional Decision to Retire From Baseball
Joey Votto announced his retirement from baseball on Wednesday, signaling the end of a legendary career that spanned 17 seasons, all with the Cincinnati Reds.
Despite Votto's attempt to play another season in 2024 after latching on with his hometown Toronto Blue Jays, the 40-year-old opted to hang up the cleats on Wednesday.
On Thursday, he opened up on his decision and emotionally detailed what led him to the realization that it was time to retire.
"There was some big moments in Buffalo that I heard groans after outs. When I was playing for (Triple-A) Louisville last year, groans or dissatisfaction after outs in big situations," Votto began.
"The game is faster. I'm not fast. This game is about more dynamic defense—the game has changed over the course of the back quarter of my career. I'm slower. And the one thing that I could attempt to do is perform offensively, and I've been awful, especially for my position. So, at some point the writing's on the wall. And... I'm good," he said.
"There's no chess in this game whatsoever. This is a heavyweight fight... And physical trumps everything, and physical is not there for me," he said.
Votto goes down as one of the greatest player in Reds' franchise history. He hit 356 career home runs along with a .920 OPS and .294 batting average. He was the league leader in OBP across seven seasons and racked up more than 2,000 hits and 1,300 walks in his career.
A fan favorite since the mid 2000s, Votto couldn't hide his emotion when detailing his decision to walk away from the sport that he feels changed his life.
"I've become a man in this sport. I've built so many bonds and my character has changed, and I'm just so thankful to have had the opportunity," said Votto.